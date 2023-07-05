Woman arrested for assaulting Huntsville police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Huntsville has been arrested and charged after a police altercation during a traffic stop in Huntsville.

Katrina Tomeka Hill, 51, the passenger in the vehicle refused to comply with Huntsville Police during a traffic stop on July 4 at 11:40 a.m., according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Hill assaulted the officer that performed the attempted traffic stop at the 6100 block of University Drive. The officer assaulted sustained minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Hill was booked into the Madison County Jail for charges of aggravated assault of a police officer and obstructing governmental operations, per HPD.

As of right now, there is no further information available at this time.

