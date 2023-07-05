HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Each season, the ladies at Tennessee Valley Living love telling you all what we are loving. This summer is no exception!

Payton has been loving a wide variety of things so far this summer. She knows this might seem random, but pickled beets have been at the top of her list. She can eat them with any meal...literally and meal. Beets are one of her absolute favorite veggies, especially during the summer.

Our friend Miranda Goodman from Lemon Salon in Athens got Payton hooked on the IKG Beach Club Hair Spray at the start of this summer. She has not looked back since. It’s absolutely perfect for that beach-wave look.

The last of Payton’s picks are her pink flipflops! If you’ve seen her out and about, you have definitely seen her rocking them. She likes to think of them as a grown-up version of a jelly sandal (if you know, you know). They’re cute, waterproof and super versatile.

Payton's picks for the summer. (Ellen McDonald)

For myself, my top favorite of the summer is the Nest perfume oil in the scent ‘Balinese Coconut.’ It is the perfect summer scent. It’s warm and sweet and the fragrance last for ours. I can jump in the pool and I will still be smelling great after I get out. I prefer the rollerball version because it’s great to throw in my bag and re-apply throughout the day. Every time I wear it, I get compliments. Seriously, it is the best!

This summer, I started looking for a mascara. I’ve been using the ‘They’re Real’ mascara from Benefit since high school but they changed the formula about a year ago. My tube ran dry in May and ever since then, I’ve been searching for something new. I have super straight and long eyelashes and I need a mascara that can hold a good curl. It took me trying around ten different mascaras before trying and falling in love with Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. I am a huge fan of drugstore products and this one is amazing. It comes in 4 different colors and there is also a waterproof option!

My last pick is a book, of course! If you know anything about me, you will know that I love to read. In June, I picked up ‘Sea of Tranquility’ by Emily St. John Mandel. It’s been nearly a month and not a single day has passed where I have not thought of this novel. If you read it, go in blind. I promise it will be worth it!

Ellen's picks for the summer. (Ellen McDonald)

Shanika picked up the Black Radiance Brilliant Effects Lip Gloss from Walgreens a few days ago and her lips have never looked shinier. She is a lip-gloss girl through and through. So, if she likes a gloss, you know it is good. She grabbed the shade ‘love sick’ and it is absolutely stunning.

If you haven’t gone outside lately, you might not be aware but this summer weather did not come to play. It is hot and humid and the last thing Shanika wants to put on is a pair of jeans. So, she has been obsessed with sun dresses. They’re flowy, super comfortable and they can be dressed-up or down depending on the occasion.

Shanika has also been on the move this summer! She recently got back from visiting Chattanooga, TN and before that went up to Washington D.C. and Baltimore. She’s been up in the sky and she can’t think of anything better than getting out and visiting new places during the summer.

Shanika's picks for the summer. (Ellen McDonald)

