Warm & humid Wednesday with more heavy rain and storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning and welcome back to reality after the 4th of July holiday. We have some areas of dense fog as well as some light rain showers scattered across the Tennessee Valley this morning.

Temperatures are very warm in the low to middle 70s with high humidity levels and mainly cloudy skies. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s, the heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. The stalled boundary has lifted just to our north but will still trigger a few rounds of scattered rain showers and storms through the morning into the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall will be a concern today and the next several days given how saturated our atmosphere is at the moment. Additionally, any thunderstorms that develop can become strong to marginally severe with threats of damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail.

A few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight with lows staying warm in the 70s, areas of fog will also develop given the calm wind conditions. Thursday and Friday will also be fairly active days as a cold front begins approaching from our northwest. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop both days, watch for periods of locally heavy rainfall that can lead to isolated flooding concerns.

Saturday looks to be one of the driest days we have seen in a long time with just isolated showers and storms, highs will be near 90 degrees. Sunday into next week look to be wet with more rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms.

