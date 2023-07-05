Deals
Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine in Decatur

William Collins (left) and Del Roan (right)
William Collins (left) and Del Roan (right)(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur this week following a well-being check.

On June 30, Decatur Police Department officers responded to the Wavaho gas station on Highway 31 S to check on the well-being of two men passed out inside a car.

Once officers were on the scene they made contact with the driver, identified as Del Roan, 57 and the passenger, William Collins, 57. Officers determined that Collins was actively overdosing on the scene and he was taken to the Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.

During the search of the car officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine/fentanyl mixture.

Roan was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 cash bond for trafficking fentanyl, a $100,00 secure bond for trafficking methamphetamine and a $50,000 secure bond for possession with intent to distribute.

Since Collins was being transported to the hospital, he was not arrested at the time. Warrants were obtained for his arrest upon his release from the hospital.

On Tuesday officers made contact with Collins at his home and placed him under arrest for his warrants. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is held on a $15,000 bond.

