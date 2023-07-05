Deals
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.

HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenage male has died in Huntsville after drowning at a home on Crestwood Drive on Wednesday.

Huntsville Police Department officers and other first responders were called to the scene of an accidental drowning involving a teenager around 11:30 a.m.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, EMTs attempted to resuscitate the teenager on the scene and he was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children for continued life-saving procedures.

Officials with HPD, the teen passed away at the hospital.

The case is under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department.

