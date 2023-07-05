Teenage male in critical condition after near drowning on Crestwood Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenage male is in critical condition in Huntsville after nearly drowning at a home on Crestwood Drive on Wednesday.

Huntsville Police Department officers and other first responders were called to the scene of an accidental drowning involving a teenager around 11:30 a.m. on July 5.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, EMTs attempted to resuscitate the teenager on the scene. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children for continued life-saving procedures.

The case is under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.