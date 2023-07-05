Suspect in custody following Huntsville shooting near Foster Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting suspect has been arrested after a Wednesday morning shooting in Huntsville.

Jamontez Rodgers, 20, has been charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling for a shooting that occurred near Foster Ave. and Drake Ave. on July 5, according to Huntsville Police Department. The alleged shooting victim arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodgers is currently being booked in the Madison County Jail.

