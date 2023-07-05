Sea Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Princess Theatre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I’m sure you’ve heard about the new Little Mermaid movie, but have you heard about Bank Street Players production of The Little Mermaid?

Ariel, Ursula, Flounder, and a Fishy Friend joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about their upcoming show. The Bank Street Players are putting on a show July 6-8 at the Princess Theatre in Decatur. The tickets are available for 18$ for adults and 15$ for students and seniors.

Cast members from 'The Little Mermaid' (Erika Ladner)

This production takes you through the story of Princess Ariel and shows you a little bit about Ursula’s background. The set of this production features multiple moving parts like ships and Ursula’s lair that come together to create magical scenes for the audience!

Kari Erickson plays Arielle in Bank Street Player's production of 'The Little Mermaid.' (Erika Ladner)

Whether you are a huge Disney fan or just looking for a fun night, make sure to grab your tickets so you can be part of their world! Also check out their Facebook and Instagram to learn more about each cast member.

