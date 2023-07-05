Scattered storms this afternoon, warm & humid.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for locations East of I-65. Coverage looks to be modest, but heavy rain and gusty winds are a concern for locations that do have a storm. Temps near 90 and humid. Partly cloudy tonight, warm & muggy. Low 70s. Thursday, frontal boundary moves across the area during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The frontal boundary will lift back to the North on Friday and through the weekend and keep daily rainfall chances in the forecast. Temps will remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will remain high as well. Whenever it rains, it will be heavy through early next week with high humidity levels.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.