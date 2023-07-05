Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Scattered storms this afternoon, warm & humid.

First Alert Weather
For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for locations East of I-65....
For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for locations East of I-65. Coverage looks to be modest, but heavy rain and gusty winds are a concern for locations that do have a storm. Temps near 90 and humid. Partly cloudy tonight, warm & muggy. Low 70s. Thursday, frontal boundary moves across the area during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The frontal boundary will lift back to the North on Friday and through the weekend and keep daily rainfall chances in the forecast. Temps will remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will remain high as well. Whenever it rains, it will be heavy through early next week with high humidity levels.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for locations East of I-65. Coverage looks to be modest, but heavy rain and gusty winds are a concern for locations that do have a storm. Temps near 90 and humid. Partly cloudy tonight, warm & muggy. Low 70s. Thursday, frontal boundary moves across the area during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The frontal boundary will lift back to the North on Friday and through the weekend and keep daily rainfall chances in the forecast. Temps will remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will remain high as well. Whenever it rains, it will be heavy through early next week with high humidity levels.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people injured in single vehicle wreck in Harvest
Fourth of July fireworks display.
Where to check out Independence Day fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
William Chapin II, 62
Man with stage 4 cancer found safe after being missing for two days
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Warm & humid Wednesday with more heavy rain and storms
WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Strong to Severe Storms Possible For Your Independence Day