McFarland Park Fireworks set to hit 40th year anniversary

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the area’s most popular Fourth of July events is the Shoals Spirit of Freedom Celebration at McFarland Park in Florence and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the celebration.

The big fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. but until then, there is plenty for everyone to do.

There are local food trucks lined up outside in case people want to grab a bite to eat. There is also live music set to go all the way until the firework show.

The city of Florence spends months making sure that the annual Shoals Spirit of Freedom Celebration goes off without a hitch. Local man, CJ Davis, says no matter how many times he has been to the celebration, he is always excited to come back.

“It’s pretty packed right now,” Davis said. “I feel like it’s a tradition in Florence really, that everybody comes out here cuz it’s all over the water and all that. Then they have the grand finale and that’s super cool.”

The firework show should only last about 15 to 20 minutes after it kicks off. Mike Adams, who works for the city, said this year’s fireworks show will be one of the best in the festival’s history.

“This is our 40th anniversary and each and every year the fireworks get better and better ever year,” Adams said. “That’s just the technology of fireworks So, it’s always a great firework show every year.”

Gary Nichols will be headlining the live music and he is set to go on an hour before the fireworks and play right up until they go off.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.