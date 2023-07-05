HEMSI officials report decrease in Fourth of July injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fourth of July is often a busy time for hospitals due to the amount of people who get injured, but this year was different in a good way.

Residents in the Madison County area were relatively safe when it came to firework and heat related injuries this year according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

Webster says the call volume and severity of injuries decreased thanks to community members taking precautions.

“As far as the heat related and firework incidents, they took those warnings, they heeded those warnings seriously and were cautious,” Webster said.

HEMSI reported only two firework related calls over the weekend and no firework related calls were reported on Independence Day. Despite the decrease in calls Webster says first responders remain prepared for anything.

“We have to be prepared at all times. People [ask], ‘Well have you been busy?’ we may say no but we’re just one 911 call away from being in a bad situation,” Webster said.

Webster encourages everyone who may be celebrating late to stay safe and keep an eye on weather forecasts because we are not done with the heat just yet.

