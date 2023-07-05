Deals
Fourth of July event leaders talk about fireworks display safety

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many across the Tennesee Valley probably let the professionals handle their fireworks show for the Fourth of July.

When it comes to how, many companies like Pyro Shows believe safety is step one. Leader of the Spirit of America’s fireworks show at Point Mallard, Jake Gerhold, said the team has been planning for close to a year.

“We take safety very seriously,” said Gerhold, “Because we do not want anyone to get injured.”

Co-leader Zach Hinton said many steps are taken to ensure maximum protection for both crews and the public.

“To keep the crowd and the public safe during shoots we maintain a fallout radius that unauthorized and untrained personnel are kept out of,” said Hinton, “Those of us that are within that radius in order to perform our jobs are wearing all of the personal protective equipment.”

Hinton said they also keep fire extinguishers on both sides of the field in case of an emergency.

Deputy Fire Marshall Kyle Brown said it’s also his job to check that everything is up to code and ensure safety precautions are in place.

“These fireworks are bigger than the normal fireworks you buy from your local stands and are more powerful,” said Brown, “And a lot of times when you start you can’t stop them.”

Many attendees such as Brittany Noble believes all the hard work goes a long way.

“I think it’s great that they’re having the fire department here and all the pyrotechnic safety for this firework display today,” said Noble, “Because it’s very important to keep all us safe here including all the kids. And also to keep Point Mallard in great condition to my burn anything down.”

