Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Few Strong Storms Possible Through This Evening

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for locations along and east of I-65. Coverage looks to be modest, but heavy rain and gusty winds are a concern for locations that do have a storm. Afternoon highs will top back out near 90 degrees and with a very humid airmass still situated across the Valley, feels like temperatures will range in the mid and upper 90s. Any activity should fade away after sunset tonight and expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy through Thursday morning in the low and mid 70s.

On Thursday, a frontal boundary moves across the area during the afternoon and this will bring additional scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will likely not be either strong or severe, but you may hear a few rumbles of thunder through at least the early evening. Main impacts will be frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized areas of flash flooding.

The frontal boundary will lift back to the north on Friday and through the weekend and keep daily rainfall chances in the forecast. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people injured in single vehicle wreck in Harvest
William Chapin II, 62
Man with stage 4 cancer found safe after being missing for two days
Fourth of July fireworks display.
Where to check out Independence Day fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
HEMSI responded to the scene of a possible drowning in Huntsville
Teenage male dead after drowning on Crestwood Dr.
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for locations East of I-65....
Scattered storms this afternoon, warm & humid.
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Warm & humid Wednesday with more heavy rain and storms
WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast