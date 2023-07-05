Few Strong Storms Possible Through This Evening

For the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for locations along and east of I-65. Coverage looks to be modest, but heavy rain and gusty winds are a concern for locations that do have a storm. Afternoon highs will top back out near 90 degrees and with a very humid airmass still situated across the Valley, feels like temperatures will range in the mid and upper 90s. Any activity should fade away after sunset tonight and expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy through Thursday morning in the low and mid 70s.

On Thursday, a frontal boundary moves across the area during the afternoon and this will bring additional scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will likely not be either strong or severe, but you may hear a few rumbles of thunder through at least the early evening. Main impacts will be frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized areas of flash flooding.

The frontal boundary will lift back to the north on Friday and through the weekend and keep daily rainfall chances in the forecast. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.