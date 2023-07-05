Decatur woman arrested after giving birth, infant tests positive for meth

Deals
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman has been arrested after methamphetamine showed up in her child’s system after giving birth.

Emma McDuff gave birth to a baby girl at Decatur-Morgan Hospital on May 2 of this year. When McDuff gave birth it was discovered that the newborn tested positive for methamphetamine.

An arrest warrant was obtained on June 23 for McDuff on the charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

There was a joint investigation that has been conducted by Morgan County Department of Human Resources and Decatur Police Department.

On July 4, McDuff was located by Hartselle Police Department and was then transported to Morgan County Jail.

She is being held on a $2,500 bond.

