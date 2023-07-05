All-natural baby products from Lemon & Lavender

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Babies are sensitive! From their heads to their toes, it is important to think consciously about what we are using on and around them.

Brandy from Lemon & Lavender is breaking down everything we can get at her store to make sure our babies are as happy and healthy as they can be. Babies eat everything. They cannot stop their curiosity so when it comes to their spoons, Brandy says we should be using bamboo and silicone products to avoid harmful plastics. The Baby Bamboo Weaning Spoons come in a pack of 3 and they are perfect for your baby’s first bite!

Natural spoons from Lemon & Lavender. (Brandy Booth)

The Lavender Thorne’s southern collection of baby lotion is perfect for keeping your baby’s skin smooth and hydrated. This lotion has zero harmful chemicals and contains ingredients you can actually pronounce. Featuring a light chamomile scent, it is perfect to use during the day or during bedtime. It is made with raw organic shea butter, organic coconut oil, sweet almond oil, arrowroot powder, vitamin E oil, lavender oil and chamomile Oil (Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils).

Baby lotion from Lemon & Lavender. (Brandy Booth)

Their Organic Baby Face Washcloths are made of pure cotton and are sure to soothe your baby’s skin during bath time. They come in a pack of 5.

Baby washcloths from Lemon & Lavender. (Brandy Booth)

After bath time, your baby will be all snuggly and ready for bed! So, you will want to grab one of Lemon & Lavender’s baby blankets. Intended for newborns, these luxurious wraps will make any infant feel like they are in mom’s arms.

Baby blanket from Lemon & Lavender. (Brandy Booth)

Lemon & Lavender knows that babies are messy! Luckily, they have the perfect stain remover for any mess. The “Stain-Bye!” spray is made with glycerin, distilled water, unscented castile soap, hydrogen peroxide and lemon therapeutic grade essential oil. To use, you will spray a generous amount on stains and let sit for twenty minutes before washing out.

Natural stain remover for babies from Lemon & Lavender. (Brandy Booth)

To see Lemon & Lavender’s full selection for babies you can go to their website and follow them on Instagram!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.