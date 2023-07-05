Alabama Sheriffs: how best to handle neighbors shooting off fireworks after curfew

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - America celebrated its Independence yesterday, but there’s a chance the party is still going on with neighbors ignoring curfews and shooting off fireworks into the early morning hours.

The worry is that not everyone got through their stockpile because of bad weather in some spots. It’s also thought they could be saving them for Labor Day.

Many cities in the state have prohibited residents from setting off fireworks, but it’s a different story for unincorporated areas.

If fireworks are legal where you live and your neighbor starts shooting them off in the early morning hours, Chilton County Sheriff, John Shearon recommends trying to handle the situation before calling it in by mentioning you have to wake up early for work.

“A lot of times just asking somebody will fix the problem. I guess if that does not fix the problem, then you have to get law enforcement involved in it,” Sheriff Shearon said.

However, a recent Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office states people should not call 911 to report fireworks unless it places someone in imminent danger, and they want people to keep that in mind for Labor Day.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office allows for fireworks to be used on July 4th and Labor Day from 10 a.m. until midnight without noise restrictions.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials say certain fireworks are now permitted for use in the city, thanks to a new ordinance recently amended by the City Council. Things like non-explosive, non-aerial sparking devices. Always check the local ordinances in your city for the latest rules and regulations.

