Where to check out Independence Day fireworks in the Tennessee Valley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are looking to check out a free fireworks show for Independence Day, you came to the right place.
There is still an opportunity to check out some awesome fireworks displays to celebrate the occasion in the Tennessee Valley.
Below are a list of celebrations taking place tonight:
- Athens
- Red, White and Boom!
- Fireworks slated to start at 8 p.m.
- Location: Athens Football Stadium
- Guntersville
- Fireworks over Lake Guntersville
- Fireworks slated to start at 9 p.m.
- Location: Civitan Park
- Cullman
- Smith Lake Park Firework Festival
- Event starts at 9 a.m. for all day entertainment, vendors and fireworks slated for 9 p.m.
- Location: Smith Lake Park
- Russellville
- Jam on Sloss Lake
- Fireworks show slated for 9:45 p.m.
- Location: Sloss Lake
- Waterloo
- Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department will host a fireworks show from the baseball field.
- Event slated to begin when it gets dark
- Location: Waterloo H.S. baseball field
- Huntsville
- Village of Providence 4th of July Celebration
- Event is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
- Decatur
- Spirit of America Festival
- Event is slated to begin at 9 p.m., field will open to public at 3 p.m.
- Location: Point Mallard Park
Don’t miss out on celebrating the Fourth in celebratory fashion with these events around the Valley.
