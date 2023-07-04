Deals
Suspect in fatal shooting at a New Mexico movie theater will remain jailed until his trial

Enrique Padilla is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder and shooting at an occupied building, according to authorities.(Source: APD Breaking News via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in Albuquerque will remain in jail until trial, a judge ruled.

Enrique Padilla is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old was arrested after an argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater on June 25 escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling.

Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Padilla, arrived at the theater with his girlfriend and found another couple in at least one of their reserved seats.

According to a criminal complaint, theater staff attempted to help resolve the dispute but it escalated with a hurled bucket of popcorn, shoving and ultimately, gunfire.

Authorities said Michael Tenorio was shot twice and died at the scene.

Padilla has no previous criminal record, but a judge on Monday granted prosecutors’ request that he be held until trial.

Court records show Padilla has yet to be appointed an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

