Strong to Severe Storms Possible For Your Independence Day

We have a tricky forecast for your 4th of July holiday as a stalled boundary is draped just to our south. Given the ample moisture with dew points in the 60s & 70s along with the boundary, rounds of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be expected again today. Skies have already started clearing late this afternoon and this will boost high temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s. This will also provide more fuel for storms to work with as we head into the early evening hours. Any thunderstorms that develop today will have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain possible. Best chances for development will be for areas mainly situated south of the Tennessee River. With the atmosphere being so saturated, rainfall rates could be very high and that may lead to localized areas of flash flooding, so take it easy on the roadways. Storms will likely wind down later this evening leaving us mostly dry for our fireworks shows. Expect more areas of fog overnight with lows staying warm in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will also remain active with additional waves of strong to severe storms forming along the stalled frontal boundary as it tries to lift back to the north across the Tennessee Valley. Even though more scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday, these will likely be less intense in nature. Main threats include heavy downpours and a few claps of thunder. We’ll finally start to trend a bit drier on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs staying near normal for this time of year in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Mainly dry conditions with the exception of a few isolated storms will stick around into the first half of your weekend on Saturday. However, shower and storm chances look to ramp back up on Sunday and into Monday for your next work week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.