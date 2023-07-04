Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Strong to Severe Storms Possible For Your Independence Day

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a tricky forecast for your 4th of July holiday as a stalled boundary is draped just to our south. Given the ample moisture with dew points in the 60s & 70s along with the boundary, rounds of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be expected again today. Skies have already started clearing late this afternoon and this will boost high temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s. This will also provide more fuel for storms to work with as we head into the early evening hours. Any thunderstorms that develop today will have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain possible. Best chances for development will be for areas mainly situated south of the Tennessee River. With the atmosphere being so saturated, rainfall rates could be very high and that may lead to localized areas of flash flooding, so take it easy on the roadways. Storms will likely wind down later this evening leaving us mostly dry for our fireworks shows. Expect more areas of fog overnight with lows staying warm in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will also remain active with additional waves of strong to severe storms forming along the stalled frontal boundary as it tries to lift back to the north across the Tennessee Valley. Even though more scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday, these will likely be less intense in nature. Main threats include heavy downpours and a few claps of thunder. We’ll finally start to trend a bit drier on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs staying near normal for this time of year in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Mainly dry conditions with the exception of a few isolated storms will stick around into the first half of your weekend on Saturday. However, shower and storm chances look to ramp back up on Sunday and into Monday for your next work week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people injured in single vehicle wreck in Harvest
Ladarius Lockett, 34, was booked in the Madison County Jail on July 3.
Man arrested after early morning Huntsville police chase
Hazel Green home fire on July 3.
Family of three displaced after Madison County house fire
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Huntsville Officer Albert Morin returns to duty
Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returns to duty 3 months after being shot in line of duty

Latest News

WAFF July 4th
Off & on strong storms for your 4th of July
WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Strong to Severe Storms Through the Early Evening
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Highs near 90° with more storms on Monday