Sons of American Revolution on the history behind the Declaration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is a document that changed the course of American history and led it’s framers and the nation to independence. But, there is a lot of history that we don’t know about the Declaration of Independence.

A photo of the Declaration (Jess Brown)

President of the Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of Revolution, Mark Hobbs, and Recording Secretary, Bill Sommers, told us some interesting things about the history of the Declaration. One of the most interesting is that Thomas Jefferson celebrated the holiday on July 2, not July 4. Moreover, while the document is dated July 3, 1776, most of those who signed did not do so until August.

The Sons of the American Revolution honor those before them (Jess Brown)

In the city of Huntsville, you can even find the Declaration in Big Spring Park. According to SAR, we do not know why it is here, but it features the Declaration in it’s entirety. You can see it for yourself on the rock that holds the eternal flame. The rock sits at the corner of Williams Avenue and Dr. Joseph Lowery Boulevard.

You can read the Declaration for yourself right here in Huntsville. (Jess Brown)

