Shop your closet this Fourth of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Planning for the Fourth of July is no easy job. From the food, to the music, to the activities and maybe even to the décor, there is a laundry list of stuff you have to get done before the day arrives. There so much stuff, tat you might have forgotten to plan an outfit.

Lauren, the owner of Belle Maison Collection, gave us some tips and tricks for putting together a last minute outfit for the Fourth. She says that finding simple tops and dresses can be easily elevated or dressed down, depending on how you are celebrating today! She suggests grabbing a red, white or blue top or dress and adding some festive accessories if you have some on hand.

Lauren styles a white top from Belle Maison (Lauren Houseknecht)

Lauren styles a simple blue top from Belle Maison (Lauren Houseknecht)

Lauren wears a white mini dress from Belle Maison (Lauren Houseknecht)

Pairing a red top with white pants or a blue dress with some white shoes can take you from everyday casual to patriotic chic! You do not have to get fancy ad go out on the hunt for a new outfit... because who has time for that today? Not us! By pulling items you already have, it’ll make it easier on you and give you more time to get ready for company.

Belle Maison Collection’s summer sale begins tomorrow July 5 and it is located in Suite 425 in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse. To shop, you can check out their website. To stay updated on new arrivals and be the first to know about exclusive deals and sales, be sure to follow their Instagram and Facebook too.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.