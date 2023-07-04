Off & on strong storms for your 4th of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning and happy Fourth of July! We have mainly cloudy skies and areas of dense fog to start off our Independence Day morning, temperatures are warm and muggy in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We have a tricky forecast for this holiday as a stalled boundary is draped across the Tennessee Valley. Given the ample moisture with dew points in the 60s & 70s along with the boundary, rounds of scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will be expected again today. Skies will be mostly cloudy for much of the day with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s, winds will be light from the southwest. Any thunderstorms that develop today will have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging wind, hail and frequent lightning possible. With the atmosphere being so saturated, rainfall rates can be very high and that may lead to areas of isolated flooding.

Some good news, storms will likely wind down later this evening leaving us mostly dry for our fireworks shows. Expect more areas of fog overnight with lows staying warm in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will also be active days with additional rounds of strong to severe storms forming along the stalled frontal boundary. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs remaining in the upper 80s, isolated to scattered storms are expected.

Hopefully by the weekend the stalled front will move out and we will have a chance to dry out a bit, highs will be seasonal around 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

