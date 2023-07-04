Multiple roads to close due to railroad crossings work across the Tennessee Valleyy

TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple roads across the Tennessee Valley will be closed over the span of eight days due to railroad crossings work.

According to CSX Railroad, crews will be working on the tracks starting July 5 through July 12. Traffic technicians will be on site to let people know what will be getting closed and opened during the time frame.

Most roads may be closed for 2-3 days but there is also the possibility that multiple roads will be closed at one time, there is also the possibility that some tracks will be paved on the same day that they are torn out.

The following list is where railroad work will be done, boxes that are bolded mean they are skipping that specific road area.

CITY COUNTY STREET NAME TK# TEAM ATHENS LIMESTONE ELM ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE E MCCLELLAN ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE PRYOR ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE BRYAN ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE HOBBS ST. SG REG ATHENS LIMESTONE MARKET ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE WASHINGTON ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE GREEN ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE SOUTH ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE LEE ST. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE SANDERFER RD. SG/SD REG ATHENS LIMESTONE ROY LONG RD. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE MOYERS RD. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE NUCLEAR PLANT RD. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE INGRAHAM RD. SG TS ATHENS LIMESTONE LAUGHMILLER RD. SG TS DECATUR LIMESTONE THOMAS HAMMONDS RD. SG/SD TS ATHENS LIMESTONE THACH RD. SG - ATHENS LIMESTONE ROBERTS RD. SKIP - ATHENS LIMESTONE PRIVATE ROAD SKIP - ATHENS LIMESTONE UPPER ELKTON RD. SG - ATHENS LIMESTONE PRIVATE ROAD SKIP - ATHENS LIMESTONE PRIVATE ROAD SKIP - ATHENS LIMESTONE CAREY RD. SKIP - ATHENS LIMESTONE CAGLE RD. SKIP - ATHENS LIMESTONE PINEY CHAPEL RD. SG - DECATUR MORGAN MOULTON ST. SG - DECATUR MORGAN 2ND ST. SG - DECATUR MORGAN CEDAR LAKE RD. SE SG - DECATUR MORGAN LENWOOD RD. SG - DECATUR MORGAN POOLE VALLEY RD. SKIP - DECATUR MORGAN MILL ST. SKIP - HARTSELLE MORGAN KAYO RD. SKIP - HARTSELLE MORGAN COLLEGE ST. SG - HARTSELLE MORGAN CHESTNUT ST. SG - HARTSELLE MORGAN MAIN ST. E SKIP - HARTSELLE MORGAN HICKORY ST. SG - HARTSELLE MORGAN TABERNACLE RD. SW SG - HARTSELLE MORGAN CEDAR CREEK RD. SG - HARTSELLE MORGAN CULVER RD. SG - HARTSELLE MORGAN WEST PINEY GROVE ROAD SKIP - HARTSELLE MORGAN E LACON RD SKIP - HARTSELLE MORGAN WILHITE RD 2 - FALKVILLE MORGAN E PIKE RD SG - FALKVILLE MORGAN 2ND ST SG - FALKVILLE MORGAN 1ST ST SKIP - CULLMAN CULLMAN CR 1343 SKIP -

Motorists are urged to follow all road signs and use extreme caution while driving in these areas.

