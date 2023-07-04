Deals
Multiple roads to close due to railroad crossings work across the Tennessee Valleyy

Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing(Gray)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple roads across the Tennessee Valley will be closed over the span of eight days due to railroad crossings work.

According to CSX Railroad, crews will be working on the tracks starting July 5 through July 12. Traffic technicians will be on site to let people know what will be getting closed and opened during the time frame.

Most roads may be closed for 2-3 days but there is also the possibility that multiple roads will be closed at one time, there is also the possibility that some tracks will be paved on the same day that they are torn out.

The following list is where railroad work will be done, boxes that are bolded mean they are skipping that specific road area.

CITYCOUNTYSTREET NAMETK#TEAM
ATHENSLIMESTONEELM ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEE MCCLELLAN ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEPRYOR ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEBRYAN ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEHOBBS ST.SGREG
ATHENSLIMESTONEMARKET ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEWASHINGTON ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEGREEN ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONESOUTH ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONELEE ST.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONESANDERFER RD.SG/SDREG
ATHENSLIMESTONEROY LONG RD.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEMOYERS RD.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONENUCLEAR PLANT RD.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONEINGRAHAM RD.SGTS
ATHENSLIMESTONELAUGHMILLER RD.SGTS
DECATURLIMESTONETHOMAS HAMMONDS RD.SG/SDTS
ATHENSLIMESTONETHACH RD.SG-
ATHENSLIMESTONEROBERTS RD.SKIP-
ATHENSLIMESTONEPRIVATE ROADSKIP-
ATHENSLIMESTONEUPPER ELKTON RD.SG-
ATHENSLIMESTONEPRIVATE ROADSKIP-
ATHENSLIMESTONEPRIVATE ROADSKIP-
ATHENSLIMESTONECAREY RD.SKIP-
ATHENSLIMESTONECAGLE RD.SKIP-
ATHENSLIMESTONEPINEY CHAPEL RD.SG-
DECATURMORGANMOULTON ST.SG-
DECATURMORGAN2ND ST.SG-
DECATURMORGANCEDAR LAKE RD. SESG-
DECATURMORGANLENWOOD RD.SG-
DECATURMORGANPOOLE VALLEY RD.SKIP-
DECATURMORGANMILL ST.SKIP-
HARTSELLEMORGANKAYO RD.SKIP-
HARTSELLEMORGANCOLLEGE ST.SG-
HARTSELLEMORGANCHESTNUT ST.SG-
HARTSELLEMORGANMAIN ST. ESKIP-
HARTSELLEMORGANHICKORY ST.SG-
HARTSELLEMORGANTABERNACLE RD. SWSG-
HARTSELLEMORGANCEDAR CREEK RD.SG-
HARTSELLEMORGANCULVER RD.SG-
HARTSELLEMORGANWEST PINEY GROVE ROADSKIP-
HARTSELLEMORGANE LACON RDSKIP-
HARTSELLEMORGANWILHITE RD2-
FALKVILLEMORGANE PIKE RDSG-
FALKVILLEMORGAN2ND STSG-
FALKVILLEMORGAN1ST STSKIP-
CULLMANCULLMANCR 1343SKIP-

Motorists are urged to follow all road signs and use extreme caution while driving in these areas.

