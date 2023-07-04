Multiple roads to close due to railroad crossings work across the Tennessee Valleyy
TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple roads across the Tennessee Valley will be closed over the span of eight days due to railroad crossings work.
According to CSX Railroad, crews will be working on the tracks starting July 5 through July 12. Traffic technicians will be on site to let people know what will be getting closed and opened during the time frame.
Most roads may be closed for 2-3 days but there is also the possibility that multiple roads will be closed at one time, there is also the possibility that some tracks will be paved on the same day that they are torn out.
The following list is where railroad work will be done, boxes that are bolded mean they are skipping that specific road area.
|CITY
|COUNTY
|STREET NAME
|TK#
|TEAM
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|ELM ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|E MCCLELLAN ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|PRYOR ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|BRYAN ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|HOBBS ST.
|SG
|REG
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|MARKET ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|WASHINGTON ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|GREEN ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|SOUTH ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|LEE ST.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|SANDERFER RD.
|SG/SD
|REG
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|ROY LONG RD.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|MOYERS RD.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|NUCLEAR PLANT RD.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|INGRAHAM RD.
|SG
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|LAUGHMILLER RD.
|SG
|TS
|DECATUR
|LIMESTONE
|THOMAS HAMMONDS RD.
|SG/SD
|TS
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|THACH RD.
|SG
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|ROBERTS RD.
|SKIP
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|PRIVATE ROAD
|SKIP
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|UPPER ELKTON RD.
|SG
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|PRIVATE ROAD
|SKIP
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|PRIVATE ROAD
|SKIP
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|CAREY RD.
|SKIP
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|CAGLE RD.
|SKIP
|-
|ATHENS
|LIMESTONE
|PINEY CHAPEL RD.
|SG
|-
|DECATUR
|MORGAN
|MOULTON ST.
|SG
|-
|DECATUR
|MORGAN
|2ND ST.
|SG
|-
|DECATUR
|MORGAN
|CEDAR LAKE RD. SE
|SG
|-
|DECATUR
|MORGAN
|LENWOOD RD.
|SG
|-
|DECATUR
|MORGAN
|POOLE VALLEY RD.
|SKIP
|-
|DECATUR
|MORGAN
|MILL ST.
|SKIP
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|KAYO RD.
|SKIP
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|COLLEGE ST.
|SG
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|CHESTNUT ST.
|SG
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|MAIN ST. E
|SKIP
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|HICKORY ST.
|SG
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|TABERNACLE RD. SW
|SG
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|CEDAR CREEK RD.
|SG
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|CULVER RD.
|SG
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|WEST PINEY GROVE ROAD
|SKIP
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|E LACON RD
|SKIP
|-
|HARTSELLE
|MORGAN
|WILHITE RD
|2
|-
|FALKVILLE
|MORGAN
|E PIKE RD
|SG
|-
|FALKVILLE
|MORGAN
|2ND ST
|SG
|-
|FALKVILLE
|MORGAN
|1ST ST
|SKIP
|-
|CULLMAN
|CULLMAN
|CR 1343
|SKIP
|-
Motorists are urged to follow all road signs and use extreme caution while driving in these areas.
