Multiple fire crews at structure fire on Penny Street SW

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire on Penny St. SW.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

