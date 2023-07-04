Deals
Multiple fire crews at structure fire on Penny Street SW

(Source: WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire on Penny St. SW.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the way to the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

