Man with stage 4 cancer found safe after being missing for two days

William Chapin II, 62(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The two-day search for a missing man who is battling stage 4 cancer has ended in Lauderdale County.

William Chapin II, 62 was reported as last seen on Sunday in the area of County Road 10 in Florence near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

More than 100 people from 16 different agencies searched for Chapin for 40 hours. It was before 10 a.m. on Tuesday when they found Chapin dehydrated and soaking but otherwise OK.

According to Sergeant Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Chapin was found only 1.5 miles from where he was last seen near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Officials say the battery on his flip phone was dead but with the help of Verizon, they were able to locate the tower where his phone last pinged. The U.S. Air Force then assisted in narrowing the field with technology.

After that, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office sent a drone to search the field from above while three canine rescue groups searched the ground alongside local and state officers.

A spokesperson with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says they could not have done it without the support from the following agencies who aided in the search:

  • Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Department
  • Lauderdale County EMA
  • Colbert County Sheriff’s Office
  • Franklin County EMA
  • ALEA Lauderdale County Mountain Possee
  • SARTEC from Madison County
  • VATSAR Search and Rescue - Gallant, AL
  • NW Canine Search and Rescue
  • U.S. Air Force
  • Florence Police Department
  • Lifeguard Ambulance
  • N Alabama Search Dogs Association
  • Huntsville Cave Rescue
  • Phil Campbell Search and Rescue
  • Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department

