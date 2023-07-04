Deals
Man arrested in connection to Decatur robbery

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 3.

Jeffrey Lyndon Gladden of Aledo, TX has been charged with a robbery, following an event that occurred at Texaco Express at approximately 10:34 p.m.

Gladden fled the scene in a white Jeep wrangler prior to the Decatur Police Department arrival. Upon arrival at the Texaco Express, DPD Officers met with the victim and learned that Gladden demanded gas and threatened to use an object to reportedly injure or cause death.

The worker, who was believed to be in extreme danger, complied Gladden with the gas. Further, the suspect later fled the scene without paying.

Gladden’s vehicle was later discovered through neighboring agencies traveling southbound on Highway 31, and he was successfully stopped and taken into custody.

Gladden was caught through neighboring department Falkville Police Department, assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Hartselle Police Department, according to DPD.

He is being held with no bond at the Morgan County Jail.

