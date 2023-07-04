Man allegedly steals over $5,000 in fireworks from Brooks High School Band fundraiser

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Killen Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man who allegedly stole $5,000 worth of fireworks Monday morning from the Brooks High School Band fundraiser.

“I was shocked and I was very upset,” said Hallie Fenn who is a senior band member at Brooks High School, “I feel that feel like people really don’t understand how much we need these fundraisers because not a lot of money like goes towards it and it goes to like our separate accounts.”

Fenn said she’s volunteered at the stand for the past 3 years, and it greatly helps each student involved.

“I’m buying like a unit, a whole new uniform. I’m paying for equipment and silks and all that so and that adds up at the end of the year, So so I really need these funds to like help pay for it throughout the year and it’s my senior year and senior year is really expensive.”

Fenn said this isn’t uncommon, with college students stealing fireworks from the stand during her first year of volunteering.

With both Tanner and Sheffield fireworks stands being hit recently, Fenn’s band director Stephen Cook believes it’s time for a much-needed change.

“It’s kind of an all-the-time thing,” said Cook, “We really need to get some cameras out there or something. You know, and I talked to some of the police department people and they said that it’d be a good idea just in general to have those on hand for other events and like this, but we could always use surveillance and stuff.”

Police are still searching for the suspect,

Cook said TNT has resupplied a majority of the merchandise to help the Brooks high school band raise funds.

