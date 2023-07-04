Huntsville woman’s family photo featured in Smithsonian exhibit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A photo of Jacki Gil’s 1990 vacation to Disney World is now a historic artifact in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

The exhibit, Mirror, Mirror: Reflections of America in Disney Parks, is meant to show how Disney’s parks have changed over the decades. Gil’s mother submitted the photo after reading an article posted on the WAFF website.

Of the 30,000 submissions, only 100 were selected for the exhibit. Gil described her memorable trip and the photo that ultimately ended in the museum.

“The Dapper Dans are younger now, but they were a set of older men at the time,” she said. “One of them let me wear their hats, and that was one of the cool things about the picture.”

In order to create new memories, Gil and her mother had her daughter try on the exact same dress Gil wore in the 1990 photo.

“It’s really special that my mom thought to save clothes of mine that I can now use on my daughter’s fit-in,” she said. “It felt really special to go to the exhibit with my mom to see a photo that she took with my daughters wearing the same outfit all those years later.”

Gil has already visited the exhibit and she said it will run until Spring 2024.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.