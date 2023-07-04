Hampton Cove neighborhood hosts annual Fourth of July bike parade

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A yearly tradition in Hampton Cove had another stellar turnout to celebrate America’s birthday.

The affluent neighborhood community hosted its annual bike parade on the Fourth of July. The family-friendly event began at Clearwater near the corner of Jump Street at 8:30 a.m.

Huntsville Police Department helped kickoff the event. Everyone was invited out for a fun morning extravaganza, yes, even dogs. The only requirement was for everyone to dress festively for the occasion and it seemed like a fun time.

Victoria Givens, special events coordinator for Hampton Ridge, said the event is a perfect way to get out and interact with the neighborhood.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity for everyone to get together,” Givens said. “I have a great time along with my other coordinators, we’re just grateful we’re able to do something like this for the community.”

In past years there has been roughly a dozen bikers participating, but this year, however, there was hundreds taking part in the action.

