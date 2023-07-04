Deals
Flooded senior center to reopen after six months

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The cherished Studio 60 Senior Center is reopening after six months on Wednesday. The center suffered severe damage from the freezing event last Christmas. The renovations are complete and the center is ready to resume its role as a hub for socialization, education, and support for local seniors.

Last Christmas, the freezing weather wreaked havoc, forcing the closure of Studio 60. Power outages and frozen pipes were bad enough, but the real trouble came when the sprinklers went haywire, flooding two-thirds of the building. It was a devastating blow to a place that usually bustled with meetings and activities.

Madison County seniors deeply felt the loss. “Sometimes our seniors are alone,” says Cathie Mayne, the Marketing Director. “They come here to learn, connect, and enjoy the camaraderie. Having our services unavailable during the closure was tough.”

Despite the challenges, Studio 60′s Meals on Wheels program and day care classes were temporarily relocated to the remaining functional third of the building.

Mayne acknowledged the community’s immense support during this difficult time, stating, “What happened afterward shows the heart of the community. People came forward very quickly to help us, and city places raised their hands and said, ‘You can’t have a meeting in your flooded building. So, come have it here.’”

The center reopens at 7:30 a.m. on July 5th. Mayne says they will have a phase two of construction to update the rest of their building to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.

