First responders warning to keep safety in mind when blowing up fireworks

WEST, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, first responders are warning to keep safety in mind.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 11 fireworks-related deaths in the country last year. Five of those deaths were directly connected to the misuse of fireworks.

First responders, especially those in the medical field, urge people to use extreme caution.

Leaders with NorthStar EMS say two of the most common injuries people get from lighting fireworks include hearing loss and eye problems. That is why they advise people to wear ear plugs and protective glasses as a cautionary measure.

Professionals also urge people to keep a safe distance away from houses, children and animals.

Edgar Calloway says NorthStar Ambulance will likely end up answering a few calls related to fireworks.

“Explosive type injuries. I mean some of these fireworks are powerful enough to blow your hand off, blow your fingers off. They blow up in your face. You get fire in your eyes, the powder stuff that fires off you get it in your eyes. I would use eye protection, helmet,” said Calloway.

If you plan on using any kind of explosive, Calloway says to read the instructions fully so you understand how the explosive works.

“You would really ruin your weekend, your Fourth of July, this holiday by being in the emergency room all night, even if the injury wasn’t major,” he adds. “If you were to lose your fingers or your hand or heaven forbid, a child be injured by fireworks -- now you’ve ruined Fourth of July.”

Edgar Calloway recommends attending a professional fireworks display rather taking any sort of risk with shooting fireworks on your own.

