Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Financial expert explains best practices when it comes to beneficiary designations

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling sits down with Jay McGowan from The Welch Group.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A last will and testament is important when it comes to one’s financial legacy. But there are other avenues to consider that actually supersede the will like beneficiary designations.

Financial expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group explains the best practices with these designations and one’s estate plans.

McGowan says beneficiary designations are non-probate investment accounts like IRAs, 401(k) and Roth IRAs, as well as life insurance, pensions and annuities.

A beneficiary designation on those accounts dictates who will inherit those assets. The wealth management expert says it’s important to actually name a beneficiary, so the assets transfer to specific individuals.

McGowan says one can go so far as to name primary and contingent beneficiary designations where the transfer of assets depends on something in writing. On that note, the financial expert adds it is a living document that can and should be updated as life events take place.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people injured in single vehicle wreck in Harvest
Ladarius Lockett, 34, was booked in the Madison County Jail on July 3.
Man arrested after early morning Huntsville police chase
Hazel Green home fire on July 3.
Family of three displaced after Madison County house fire
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Huntsville Officer Albert Morin returns to duty
Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returns to duty 3 months after being shot in line of duty

Latest News

Financial expert explains best practices when it comes to beneficiary designations
Andrew Gilliam
Family searching for answers in 6-month-long unsolved murder
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Huntsville woman’s family photo featured in Smithsonian exhibit
6 months later: Family searching for answers in unsolved murder