Family searching for answers in 6-month-long unsolved murder

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six months ago, Andrew Gilliam was shot in his apartment complex at Sunlake at Edgewater and died from his injuries. With no arrests made at this time for his murder, his family is renewing their plea for justice.

“It’s really a complete mystery,” said Gilliam’s uncle Vic Hartman.

A $26,000 reward is being offered to anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction of the killer. Hartman said to know what happened and to see Gilliam’s killer locked up will help the family heal from the tragedy.

“The family is still grief-stricken but still hopeful and I think this may add a little bit of closure,” Hartman said. “This reward money is significant. Somebody is aware and able to provide this tip, so I would put the family as hopeful.”

Gilliam was newly married and worked as an engineer for NASA. The shooting happened on Jan. 4 while Gilliam was asleep at home next to his wife. He was struck by a bullet and then rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“He was literally a rocket scientist, he worked for a NASA contractor,” Hartman said. “Young, had his family to look forward to so he was just starting a new life and had everything to look forward to and his life was really cut short tragically when someone shot into his bedroom and killed him.”

Hartman said the investigators have exhausted potential leads and believe that Gilliam was not the shooter’s intended target. For now, they will continue their plea to the public for someone to come forward with information and collect the reward money.

“It’s a family of strong Christian faith so that’s really helped the family pull together in this time of need,” Hartman said. “They rely on each other and that’s been helpful but solving this crime would also be another piece that would be helpful to the family as well.”

If you have a tip, you can contact investigators at 256-883-3739 or click here.

