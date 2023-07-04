Deals
Easy & affordable decorations for the Fourth of July

Quick and simple D.I.Y’s for the 4th!
Have a party planned for today? Julia Greene shared some easy and affordable DIY's just in time for the 4th!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hosting family and friends for the Fourth of July can be stressful. When you tack on the pressure of making sure your home looks cute and festive for the holiday, things can get stressful really quickly.

Luckily, our friend and D.I.Y queen, Julia Greene, showed us some easy and quick ideas for decorations! All her materials came from the Dollar Store and took her oonly a few minutes to put together. Talk about creative, am I right?

DIY centerpieces that are perfect for the 4th
DIY centerpieces that are perfect for the 4th(Julia Greene)

Julia shared how she made decorations out of pin wheels and how she made her own centerpieces! She even showed us how we can use the wreaths we might already have on our front doors. By adding ribbon and simple red, white and blue stars, it can instantly become a patriotic masterpiece! Julia even gave us an extra special D.I.Y and showed us how to make toddler safe sparklers using things we probably already have at home.

To keep up with her latest projects and D.I.Y’s, be sure to follow her on Instagram and check out her website. To see what she is loving right now in home décor, be sure to check out her LTK!

