Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

4 people injured in single vehicle wreck in Harvest
Ladarius Lockett, 34, was booked in the Madison County Jail on July 3.
Man arrested after early morning Huntsville police chase
Hazel Green home fire on July 3.
Family of three displaced after Madison County house fire
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Huntsville Officer Albert Morin returns to duty
Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returns to duty 3 months after being shot in line of duty

Latest News

Patrick Streeter, 34
Madison Co. man charged with multiple sexual abuse charges
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says