BCSO: Man shot, killed by his brother during Fort Morgan altercation

James Eastbrook
James Eastbrook(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County man is dead and his brother is under arrest for his murder following a deadly shooting Monday night on Fort Morgan Road, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said it was about 9:40 p.m. when deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fort Morgan Road after receiving information that someone had been shot.

Deputies found an unresponsive man in the front yard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded, but he could not be revived. The deceased victim was later identified as Jason Estabrook, the BCSO said.

A preliminary investigation suggests an altercation took place throughout the evening between Jason Estabrook and his brother James Estabrook, according to investigators. At some point during their argument, James Estabrook armed himself with a firearm and shot his brother three times, a BCSO news release states.

James Estabrook was detained at the scene of this incident. He was later arrested on the charge of murder and taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center, officials said.

