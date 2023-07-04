6 people injured in multiple vehicle wreck in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people were injured in a multiple vehicle wreck in Huntsville on Monday night.

Don Webster with HEMSI says of the six injured, four were adults and two were teenagers. At this time the conditions of those injured are unknown.

The accident happened at the intersection of Jeff Road and Ford Chapel Road. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

