Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

6 people injured in multiple vehicle wreck in Huntsville

(Source: MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people were injured in a multiple vehicle wreck in Huntsville on Monday night.

Don Webster with HEMSI says of the six injured, four were adults and two were teenagers. At this time the conditions of those injured are unknown.

The accident happened at the intersection of Jeff Road and Ford Chapel Road. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone Correctional Facility
Inmate dies at Limestone Correctional Facility
Ladarius Lockett, 34, was booked in the Madison County Jail on July 3.
Man arrested after early morning Huntsville police chase
Hazel Green home fire on July 3.
Family of three displaced after Madison County house fire
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected...
Somerville PD seeking help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
Lightning destroys house from ‘Big Fish’ movie set in Millbrook
Man steals over $5,000 in fireworks from Brooks High School Band fundraiser
Man steals over $5,000 in fireworks from Brooks High School Band fundraiser
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
A 16-year-long tradition takes downtown Florence by storm every Fourth of July
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County