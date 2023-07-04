A 16-year-long tradition takes downtown Florence by storm every Fourth of July

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors in a historic Florence community will be lining up tomorrow morning to celebrate Independence Day.

A woman named Anna Champagne started the annual parade 16 years ago, just because she wanted to get to know her neighbors.

Her son, who has taken over organizing the event, said the yearly celebration has more than doubled in size. For as long as Joe Champagne can remember, the Fourth of July has been the most important holiday in his neighborhood behind the University of North Alabama.

“So about 16 years ago, my mother had no plans on the 4th of July,” Champagne said. “So she wanted to meet the neighbors. She got all four of her children to dress up in their red, white, and blue. And dress up their bicycles and scooters and kind of parade around the neighborhood.”

It did not stop there. The tradition has grown in numbers since then.

“Over the years we have grown and grown and grown. Now, we have over 400 neighbors and friends that join us every year,” Champagne explained.

After the parade, a block party that is exclusive to people who live in the neighborhood goes almost all day. Champagne, who has taken over organizing the celebration, said he spends a month preparing.

With help from his family and neighbors, he puts on a parents versus kids kick ball game, a pool party and a grand display of fireworks at the end of the day.

Neighbor Neilan Tyree said the parade is an all inclusive event that he looks forward to celebrating every year. It is the reason he moved to the Historic College District in the first place.

“It’s just genuinely fun and all generations. I mean, the wagons with children and the grandparents with their walkers and just, we’re all there,” Tyree said.

Champagne says it has been amazing each year to see who shows up and he hopes to continue the tradition going forth.

