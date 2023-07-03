Strong to Severe Storms Through the Early Evening

Deals
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A mix of sun and clouds will be expected today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Plan on additional rounds of scattered storms to continue through the early evening. Some storms will continue to pack a punch and be capable of becoming strong to severe due to high instability rates. The best threat will likely stay along and west of I-65, where a stalled frontal boundary resides. After sunset, storms will start winding down and we’ll trend drier overnight. Skies will stay partly cloudy into Tuesday morning with lows staying warm and muggy in the lower 70s.

Your Fourth of July forecast will be no different than the past several days with highs near 90 degrees and a few rounds of showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Again, some of these storms will likely become strong to severe, so stay weather alert, especially if you have any outdoor Independence Day plans. We should start drying out by the late evening hours and this will be perfect timing for any fireworks! Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows falling back into the low and mid 70s.

This active and unsettled pattern looks to continue for Wednesday, but by Thursday coverage of showers and storms should be a bit less. This break in the wet weather will linger through the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs staying seasonal for this time of year in the upper 80s and low 90s.

