Scattered Strong Storms Possible Overnight

Plan on another hot and humid day until thunderstorms cool us off during the afternoon. High temperatures will be dependent on how fast storms impact the area, but nonetheless a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. with afternoon highs back in the mid to upper 90s and feels-like temperatures up to 105 degrees. Much like yesterday, any storms that develop will have the possibility to become strong or severe. Our primary threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening, so stay weather alert. We should see a lull in the activity by the early evening with more development possible later on during the overnight hours into Monday morning. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, especially for locations mainly north of the Tennessee River, but this threat should stay isolated.

Monday and Independence Day, expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures back near normal for this time of year in the upper 80s and low 90s. More in the way of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds with thunderstorms. Thunderstorms on the 4th look to end quickly during the evening, which should work out well for scheduled firework shows.

Daily chances of storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday, so keep the umbrella handy!

