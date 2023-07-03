Man arrested in connection to two robberies in Madison, additional suspect on the run

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man in connection to two robberies in Madison on Friday.

Officials say officers responded to a robbery in progress at IGA located on Old Madison Pike followed by a robbery at Walgreens on Madison Blvd. The suspect’s car information was then relayed to dispatchers.

Officers then located the suspect’s car and attempted to stop them. The suspect fled and led officers on a brief pursuit, officials say the pursuit was terminated when the safety of other drivers was jeopardized. This was when the car description was shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Morgan County deputies and Princeville Police officers located and pursued the suspect’s car. The suspect stopped and fled on foot alongside one other person.

Christoper Davis was apprehended while the other person was able to escape. Davis is charged with two counts of robber and has been booked into the Madison County Jail where he is held on a $60,000 bond. The unidentified additional suspect now faces charges.

