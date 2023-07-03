Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Man arrested in connection to two robberies in Madison, additional suspect on the run

Man arrested in connection to two robberies in Madison, additional suspect on the run
Man arrested in connection to two robberies in Madison, additional suspect on the run(MPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man in connection to two robberies in Madison on Friday.

Officials say officers responded to a robbery in progress at IGA located on Old Madison Pike followed by a robbery at Walgreens on Madison Blvd. The suspect’s car information was then relayed to dispatchers.

Officers then located the suspect’s car and attempted to stop them. The suspect fled and led officers on a brief pursuit, officials say the pursuit was terminated when the safety of other drivers was jeopardized. This was when the car description was shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Morgan County deputies and Princeville Police officers located and pursued the suspect’s car. The suspect stopped and fled on foot alongside one other person.

Christoper Davis was apprehended while the other person was able to escape. Davis is charged with two counts of robber and has been booked into the Madison County Jail where he is held on a $60,000 bond. The unidentified additional suspect now faces charges.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone Correctional Facility
Inmate dies at Limestone Correctional Facility
Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected...
Somerville PD seeking help identifying burglary suspect
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Ladarius Lockett, 34, was booked in the Madison County Jail on July 3.
Man arrested after early morning Huntsville police chase
Kitchen Cops find rodents, roaches & a rusty ice machine held together by tape

Latest News

Lightning strike believed to have started house fire in Decatur
Huntsville Officer Albert Morin returns to duty
Huntsville Police Officer Albert Morin returns to duty 3 months after being shot in line of duty
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Hazel Green home fire on July 3.
Family of three displaced after Madison County house fire