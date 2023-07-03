Man arrested after early morning Huntsville police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Huntsville has been arrested and charged in an early morning police chase.

Ladarius Lockett, 34, was booked into Madison County Jail on July 3 around 4:30 a.m. for attempting to elude an officer and attempting to flee, per the Huntsville Police Department.

HPD attempted to pull Lockett over around 3 a.m. Monday morning for a traffic infraction to no avail. However, he then went on a police chase where HPD officers were able to detain Lockett at Old Madison Pike and Harolds Drive.

There is no other information available at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.