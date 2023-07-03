Deals
Man arrested after early morning Huntsville police chase

He was booked into the Madison County Jail after the chase
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Huntsville has been arrested and charged in an early morning police chase.

Ladarius Lockett, 34, was booked into Madison County Jail on July 3 around 4:30 a.m. for attempting to elude an officer and attempting to flee, per the Huntsville Police Department.

HPD attempted to pull Lockett over around 3 a.m. Monday morning for a traffic infraction to no avail. However, he then went on a police chase where HPD officers were able to detain Lockett at Old Madison Pike and Harolds Drive.

There is no other information available at this time.

