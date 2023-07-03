Lightning strike believed to have started house fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A family in Decatur believes a lightning strike was the cause of a fire that started in their home on Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Brandon Sivley with Decatur Fire & Rescue, the call came in around 2 p.m. and crews quickly responded to the home on Runnymead Ave. At this time, the fire has been completely extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The family was able to self-evacuate but they will not be able to stay in the home tonight as there is significant damage to the roof and smoke damage throughout the second floor.

Red Cross is coming in to help the family.

