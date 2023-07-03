Deals
Lightning destroys house from ‘Big Fish’ movie set in Millbrook

Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island...
Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses on Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook, the location of filming for the 2003 Tim Burton movie "Big Fish."(Source: Jackson Lake Island)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed one of the houses that served as a set piece for the 2003 Tim Burton movie “Big Fish.”

A photo on the Facebook page of Jackson Lake Island, where the movie set was created for the fictious town of Spectre, showed one of the structures consumed by fire.

We lost a house in the Town of Spectre tonight after a lightning strike. All the goats were safely under the church. Thank you Millbrook Fire Department.

Posted by Jackson Lake Island on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Jackson Lake Island, located in Millbrook, is owned by former Montgomery Mayor and U.S. Congressman Bobby Bright and his wife, retired Judge Lynn Bright.

In addition to being a tourist hotspot for those looking to see and photograph the set pieces left behind after film production wrapped, Jackson Lake Island is also well known for its goats.

Thankfully, the goats were unharmed because they were under the nearby church structure.

This isn’t the first time Spectre has been affected by severe weather. There was extensive damage on the island and surrounding areas after a 2021 tornado swept through.

The Millbrook Fire Department responded to Sunday night’s blaze. No injuries were reported.

Here’s a profile piece from WSFA 12 News’ 2019 County Road 12 archives featuring Jackson Lake Island.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

