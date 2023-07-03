Deals
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest

The Timbercrest Independence Day mailbox decorating contest is offering prizes to people who win the top three best decorated mailboxes.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Folks living in the Timbercrest neighborhood in Bearden have gone all-out this year decorating their mailboxes for a patriotic yearly tradition.

The Timbercrest Independence Day mailbox decorating contest is offering prizes to people who win the top three best decorated mailboxes. Those prizes were offered by Bearden businesses like Precision Tune, Buttermilk Sky, Gourmet Market Café and The Farmacy.

Judging is set for Monday.

