Humane Society: Tips for keeping pets calm and safe around fireworks

Many will be shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, but it’s not an enjoyable experience for dogs and cats.
Keep your pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society says this time of year they see an influx of lost pets that get spooked by fireworks.

GBHS says there are a number of ways you can minimize stress for your pets.

If you already know your pet is skittish with loud sounds, call your vet ahead of time to see if they can prescribe medication. You can also find CBD treats for pets at most pet stores.

Put them in a room where the noise isn’t as loud, or try to drown the fireworks out by using television, music, or a fan.

Thunder Shirts are one recommended way to keep your pet feeling safe and secure.

The Humane Society always recommends keeping your pets inside around this time of year, and say ultimately, it comes down to knowing your pet and their individual needs.

“You know your pet, so if you think they’re going to be nervous just go ahead and find that safe space for them in your home,” says GBHS Director of Public Relations and Marketing Stephanie Salvago.

The Humane Society says if your pet does get spooked and run away that microchipping is the fastest way to get them back home.

If your pet isn’t microchipped, GBHS is hosting a number of free microchipping events throughout the month of July.

