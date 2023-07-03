Deals
Highs near 90° with more storms Monday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  After a very busy weekend weather-wise, we already have a few isolated rain showers and storms to start off your morning. 

Morning temperatures are very warm in the low to middle 70s with high humidity and some areas of patchy fog.  A mix of sun and clouds will be expected today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s, additional rounds of scattered storms will develop through the late morning into the afternoon hours.  Some storms can become strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail. 

Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with lows staying warm in the lower 70s.  Your Fourth of July forecast will be no different than the past several days with highs near 90 degrees and a few rounds of showers and storms, again some can become strong to severe.  Although storms are in the forecast, you will still have some dry hours to enjoy your 4th of July outside plans. 

This active and unsettled pattern looks to continue for Wednesday through Friday with daily chances for rainfall and thunderstorms, highs will stay seasonal in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

