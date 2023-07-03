Deals
Family of three displaced after Madison County house fire

Hazel Green home fire on July 3.
Hazel Green home fire on July 3.(waff)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A family of three in the Hazel Green area will be without a place to live after a house fire on July 3.

The fire occurred on Nix Road displacing three people including: two adults and one child, per Hazel Green Fire and Rescue.

The fire was believed to have started in the bathroom, there is no other information available at this time. Along with Hazel Green Fire, Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department, Bobo Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. were all on scene.

The house is not completely destroyed, however there is significant water damage, along with smoke and fire damage.

At the time of the fire, the family was not present.

