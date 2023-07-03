Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County(Tim Gardner and family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over two dozen cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree Saturday afternoon.

The Gardner family operates a farm in the Berlin Community in Cullman County and say 31 of their cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree where the cows were huddled under.

The estimated loss of the cows is between $25,000-$30,000 because the meat is not salvageable, according to the farmers.

The Gardners say they have 16 cows left that were not injured in Saturday’s storm.

We are working to get more details and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Limestone Correctional Facility
Inmate dies at Limestone Correctional Facility
Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected...
Somerville PD seeking help identifying burglary suspect
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Kitchen Cops find rodents, roaches & a rusty ice machine held together by tape
Jackson County Storm Damage
Jackson County storm damage likely caused by microburst

Latest News

Hazel Green home fire on July 3.
Family of three displaced after Madison County house fire
Developer discusses latest on projects at former Annie Merts site
Annie Merts development to bring more permanent housing to downtown Huntsville
Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected...
Somerville PD seeking help identifying burglary suspect
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest
Knoxville neighborhood hosting Independence Day mailbox decorating contest