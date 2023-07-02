Deals
Somerville PD seeking help identifying burglar suspect

Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected...
Somerville Police is asking the public to watch video surveillance footage of a suspected burglar and see if they recognize him.(Somerville PD)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Somerville Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected burglar through surveillance footage.

On July 1 between the hours of midnight and 1 a.m. at Somerville Grocery, a male suspect was spotted going behind the cash register and taking money, according to surveillance footage sent to WAFF by Somerville Police Sergeant Aaron Anderson.

The suspect is shown in the video wearing a red and black checkered jacket.

Somerville PD searching for burglary suspect at Somerville Grocery on July 1.

It is unclear the ethnicity of the suspect at this time.

Height is somewhere between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-zero tall, weight around 210 to 250 pounds and the suspect is possibly in their late teens or early twenties.

If anyone has any information or leads, contact Somerville PD Sgt. Aaron Anderson at (256)-350-4613 or (256)-778-8282.

